Accordia Life To Settle Suit Over No-Lapse Policies

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge gave an early approval Friday to a settlement, including $2.2 million in attorneys' fees, that ends litigation over claims that Accordia Life and Annuity Co. unlawfully canceled the no-lapse guarantees in several customers’ life insurance policies. The four Accordia customers who sued in 2017 claimed their guarantees were cut on purpose when the company and its electronic payment collector, Alliance One Services Inc., allowed life insurance policies previously owned and guaranteed for life by Athene Annuity & Life Co. to either lapse or be canceled by not automatically debiting those customers’ monthly premiums and applying them to...

