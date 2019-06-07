4 Tips For Handling Retirement Plans' Cybersecurity Risks

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Employers who want to protect their retirement plan from a data breach — and limit their liability if one occurs — should evaluate and address sources of risk, analyze their contracts with companies that service the plan and ensure any cybersecurity measures instated at the company cover the plan as well, attorneys said. Cybersecurity issues have been a hot topic in the benefits space for about a year, attorneys say, gaining momentum after a ransomware attack at the UFCW Local 655 Food Employers Joint Pension Plan and amid a national conversation about corporate data security. Though courts have not weighed in on whether...

