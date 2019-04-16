Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dershowitz Wants Boies Schiller Booted From Defamation Suit

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 10:36 PM EDT) -- Alan Dershowitz asked a New York federal court on Friday to toss Boies Schiller Flexner LLP from a case in which the firm is representing a woman who says Dershowitz sexually molested her when she was a child, then defamed her by lying about it when she later came forward.

Dershowitz said the BigLaw powerhouse should be kicked off the case due to "multiple related incidents of unethical conduct by the Boies Schiller firm that have caused severe conflicts and have implicated the advocate-witness rule."

A Boies Schiller attorney reached out and offered to represent Dershowitz in 2015 after he faced...

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Assault Libel & Slander

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

April 16, 2019

Law Firms

Companies