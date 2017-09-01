Calif. Firm Will Ask Justices To Review CFPB Constitutionality

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 10:08 PM EDT) -- A California law firm told the Ninth Circuit on Friday that it plans to appeal the court's ruling affirming the constitutionality of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's leadership structure, raising the stakes in the firm's battle against the agency with a potential trip to the U.S. Supreme Court. Seila Law LLC raised its constitutional challenge to the CFPB as part of an effort to get out from under one of the agency's administrative subpoenas. But a Ninth Circuit panel declined last month to overturn a lower court order requiring the firm to comply with the subpoena, ruling that it isn't unconstitutional for...

