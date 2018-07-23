Ala. Woman's $2.6M Disability Fight Will Go To London

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A woman who sued her Guernsey-based insurer for denying her claim for disability benefits will have to resolve the $2.6 million dispute through arbitration in London, after an Alabama federal judge reasoned that the arbitration clause in the policy was not unfair because she can participate in the proceeding by phone. Laura A. Thompson, who accused Generali Worldwide Insurance Co. Ltd. in a suit brought last year of wrongly denying her claim for long-term disability benefits, had argued the arbitration provision grossly favored the insurer, and that the estimated cost of around $100,000 to arbitrate her claim was excessive and unreasonable....

