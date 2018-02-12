Armstrong Can't Exit Widow's Asbestos Death Suit

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Armstrong International must face a widow's suit against several companies over her husband's death from mesothelioma, a Washington federal judge has ruled, finding the widow at least thinly proved that the company contributed to her husband's death. U.S. District Judge Robert J. Bryan denied Armstrong International Inc.'s bid for summary judgment in his ruling on Friday in light of his decision that a reasonable factfinder could infer that Donald Varney was exposed to an Armstrong asbestos-containing product, leading to his mesothelioma and eventual death. "Plaintiff has established a reasonable connection between Mr. Varney's mesothelioma and death, Armstrong products containing or specified...

