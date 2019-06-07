Wisconsin Tribal Lender Slammed With RICO, Usury Lawsuit

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 3:38 PM EDT) -- The officers of a Wisconsin-based Native American tribe violated Pennsylvania anti-usury law and federal racketeering law by making payday loans with interest rates in excess of 600%, according to a proposed class action lawsuit filed in a Pennsylvania federal court Friday. Chester, Pennsylvania, resident Isiah Jones III sued Joseph Wildcat Sr., president of the federally recognized Lac Du Flambeau Tribe of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, along with 10 board members and officers of several tribal businesses and subsidiaries Jones claims were responsible for setting policies like the one that turned a $400 loan in late 2017 into a debt of more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS