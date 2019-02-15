Alleged Traffickers Look To Slip Out Of Phone-Smuggling Suit

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A group of alleged traffickers are seeking to escape part of a suit in Florida federal court accusing them of running a scheme to purchase TracFone's phones in bulk and sell them overseas at a markup, saying key allegations against them are too general to continue. SCS Supply Chain LLC and Zubair Group Inc., along with a number of Texas residents, asked U.S. District Judge Marcia G. Cooke on Friday to toss claims that they had "misrepresented" to wireless service provider TracFone Wireless Inc. that the phones they acquired would be used with its wireless network, instead of stripped of all...

