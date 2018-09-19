6th Circ. Affirms Nissan's Win In ADA Suit Over Neck Injury

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Friday affirmed a lower court’s decision handing Nissan a win in a factory worker’s lawsuit alleging the automaker violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, finding that his work restrictions from a neck injury do not make him disabled. In a 12-page opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed a lower court’s order granting Nissan North America Inc. summary judgment on Michael Booth’s claims alleging Nissan failed to accommodate him and discriminated against him due to his disability. Although Booth had suffered a neck injury over a decade ago, his doctor cleared him of work restrictions except on his left side in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS