Calif., NM Want Obama-Era Methane Release Limits Revived

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- California and New Mexico have asked a California federal judge to reinstate Obama-era limits on the amount of methane that can be released from natural gas production on federal and Native American lands. The states said on Friday that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management's decision to eliminate most of the 2016-issued Waste Prevention Rule violates the Administrative Procedure Act, as it has failed to reasonably justify its decision and that its claims are contradicted by the bureau's own data and past statements. "Contrary to the requirements of the APA, BLM failed to offer a reasoned explanation for repealing the key...

