Ann Taylor Acquirer Hid Underperforming Sales, Investor Says

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT) -- An Ascena Retail Group stockholder has filed suit in New Jersey federal court alleging executives promised more than $1 billion in projected earnings and efficiencies from its acquisition of women’s apparel group Ann Inc., only to become saddled with unexpected expenses and underperforming brands. In a proposed class action filed Friday, investor James Newman says Ascena executives, in the run-up to the May 2015 deal, promised in public statements and conference calls a 2018 target of $1 billion in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. The executives also said they identified $150 million in savings that would result from the two companies...

