Trump Abandons Tariff Threat After Deal With Mexico

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 9:02 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump abandoned his plan to impose unilateral tariffs on Mexican goods late Friday, announcing that he had secured a deal with Mexico to reduce the flow of undocumented immigrants across the U.S. southern border. Cargo trucks line up to cross into the United States from Tijuana, Mexico, on Friday in a rush to beat threatened tariffs, which President Donald Trump withdrew Friday night. (AP) The announcement capped off a whirlwind week for Trump, who abruptly revealed an escalating tariff plan that could have stretched as high as 25% by October and sowed widespread confusion among the business community as...

