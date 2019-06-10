Merck Buys Again, Adding Biopharma Tilos In $773M Deal

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 1:24 PM EDT) -- Merck said Monday it would acquire Wilson Sonsini-led biopharmaceutical firm Tilos Therapeutics in a deal worth as much as $773 million, adding a business focused on treatments for cancer, fibrosis and autoimmune diseases as it continues a recent buying spree. Merck & Co. said the deal for privately held Tilos includes an upfront payment and additional cash based on the achievement of certain milestones, but the company did not specify how much these payments would be worth individually. Merck noted that it will buy the company through a subsidiary. Headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Tilos is focused on developing a method for...

