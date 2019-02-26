High Court Agrees To Hear Intel ERISA Suit

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 10:43 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to consider when the clock starts ticking on workers' ability to accuse retirement plan fiduciaries of mismanaging their investments, granting two Intel Corp. plans' request to review a Ninth Circuit decision. The high court will review a holding that the three-year statute of limitations for breach of fiduciary claims over unwise investments doesn't begin until workers know both that the investments occurred and that they were unwise. The Intel plans have argued that the statute of limitations should begin as soon as the workers are made aware of the investments, which the plans say happens when...

