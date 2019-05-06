Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

High Court Rejects Bid To Reinstate Sprint's $32M Patent Loss

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned down Prism Technologies LLC’s attempt to revive its patent infringement case against Sprint Spectrum LP, whose $32 million loss was wiped when the patents were invalidated in a separate case.

Prism’s May 1 petition for a writ of certiorari accused the Federal Circuit of “disregard[ing] bedrock legal principles” and reworking the case to account for rulings in a separate piece of litigation. But the justices didn’t agree, and denied the petition without comment.

In 2012, Prism accused Sprint, T-Mobile USA Inc. and others in Nebraska federal court of infringing its authentication server patents. The case against Sprint...

powered by Lex Machina®