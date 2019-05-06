High Court Rejects Bid To Reinstate Sprint's $32M Patent Loss

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned down Prism Technologies LLC’s attempt to revive its patent infringement case against Sprint Spectrum LP, whose $32 million loss was wiped when the patents were invalidated in a separate case. Prism’s May 1 petition for a writ of certiorari accused the Federal Circuit of “disregard[ing] bedrock legal principles” and reworking the case to account for rulings in a separate piece of litigation. But the justices didn’t agree, and denied the petition without comment. In 2012, Prism accused Sprint, T-Mobile USA Inc. and others in Nebraska federal court of infringing its authentication server patents. The case against Sprint...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS