Investcorp Drops $370M On Multifamily Portfolio

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 2:50 PM EDT) -- Global investment manager Investcorp said Monday that it has acquired 11 U.S. multifamily properties for a combined price of about $370 million as part of a new growth strategy. Investcorp, one of the most active investors in U.S. multifamily real estate, said the latest purchases mark its largest U.S. real estate portfolio acquisition in the past 10 years. “Our real estate investment business continues to be an important driver of our ambitious long-term global growth strategy on the path to $50 billion in [assets under management],” Investcorp Executive Chairman Mohammed Alardhi said in a statement. The 11 properties are in major...

