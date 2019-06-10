High Court Won't Review Wash. Landowners' Tribal Tax Row

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court Monday rejected an appeal by nontribal landowners on the Tulalip Reservation in Washington state who asserted that the tribe lacked authority to tax land within its reservation that was not owned by tribe members. The high court let stand an October Ninth Circuit decision that sovereign immunity prevents landowners from challenging a 1% transfer tax on the sale price of real estate within the boundaries of the Tulalip Tribes of Washington reservation. Indian tribes have a common-law immunity from suits, and Congress did not provide an exception in this case, the Ninth Circuit had ruled....

