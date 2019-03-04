Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Supreme Court Won’t Stop Fatal Tire Explosion Suit

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 2:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by a tire seller and a tire manufacturer to review a decision forcing the companies to face a suit alleging a defective tire exploded and led to the death of an active-duty U.S. military service member.

In the suit, Scott Wilcox, a former U.S. Air Force captain, accuses Portland, Oregon-based Les Schwab Tire Centers of selling him a defective tire manufactured by co-defendant Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Inc. that caused the death of his wife, fellow Air Force Capt. Jenna Wilcox. An Oregon appeals court had allowed the suit to move...

Court

Supreme Court

March 4, 2019

