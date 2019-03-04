Supreme Court Won’t Stop Fatal Tire Explosion Suit

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 2:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by a tire seller and a tire manufacturer to review a decision forcing the companies to face a suit alleging a defective tire exploded and led to the death of an active-duty U.S. military service member. In the suit, Scott Wilcox, a former U.S. Air Force captain, accuses Portland, Oregon-based Les Schwab Tire Centers of selling him a defective tire manufactured by co-defendant Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Inc. that caused the death of his wife, fellow Air Force Capt. Jenna Wilcox. An Oregon appeals court had allowed the suit to move...

