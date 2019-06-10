United Sporting Opens $313M Del. Ch. 11 With Sale Plans

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Firearm and outdoor goods distributor United Sporting Cos. Inc. and its affiliates sought Chapter 11 protection in Delaware early Monday, after failing to hunt down a buyer as pressure rose from secured and unsecured creditors owed nearly $313 million. Filing its main case under the name of parent SportCo Holdings Inc. United, Ellett Brothers LLC and four other Ellett operating affiliates blamed a range of troubles for pushing the business into bankruptcy, including overborrowing to build up firearms inventories as a hedge against a hostile political climate and tightened regulations. SportCo CEO Bradley P. Johnson described the business as a marketer...

