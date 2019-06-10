State Wage Law Doesn't Cover Offshore Rig Workers, High Court Says

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 10:52 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled that state wage-and-hour laws don’t apply to drilling workers off the coast of California, upending a Ninth Circuit decision that said the Golden State’s labor law applied to workers on the Outer Continental Shelf. In a unanimous ruling, the justices vacated a Ninth Circuit decision reviving a proposed wage-and-hour class action against Parker Drilling Management Services Ltd. by former employee Brian Newton. The circuit court reasoned that, under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, the laws of an adjacent state can apply to drilling platforms that are fixed to the seabed of the Outer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS