Platinum's Failure Skewed Trial, Ex-Union Chief Tells 2nd Circ.

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Norman Seabrook, the former corrections union leader who was convicted of taking bribes to steer retirement investments to Platinum Partners, told the Second Circuit on Friday that his trial was marred by prosecutors telling the jury that Platinum’s bankruptcy cost the union fund $19 million. Seabrook was convicted last year of taking bribes from Platinum founder Murray Huberfeld after an earlier mistrial. He told the appeals court in a brief Friday that the only real difference between the two trials was that on the second go-round, U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein let prosecutors bring in evidence that the Correction Officers'...

