Russia Says Tribunal Can't Hear Ukraine's Maritime Dispute

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Russia pressed an international tribunal Monday to toss a Ukrainian action over the control of energy and fishery resources in the waters surrounding Crimea, arguing that the panel lacks jurisdiction over the dispute, according to media reports. The tribunal kicked off the proceedings in The Hague with a hearing on Russia's claims that the dispute is a thinly veiled attempt to get the Permanent Court of Arbitration to weigh in on the country's controversial 2014 takeover of the Crimean Peninsula. Dmitry Lobach, the head of Russia's legal team, told the tribunal, "This dispute, however, is outside the scope of the jurisdiction...

