Ex-DOJ Official Returns To King & Spalding

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A longtime former King & Spalding partner has returned to the firm after a stint as an associate deputy attorney general at the U.S. Department of Justice, a role that saw him involved in several recent tweaks to corporate enforcement policy. Matthew Baughman was a partner at King & Spalding LLP for around 11 years before joining the DOJ last spring. He rejoined the firm as an Atlanta-based partner last week. In his year and change at the DOJ, one of his roles was leading the Corporate Enforcement and Accountability Working Group. "The DOJ is an amazing place," Baughman told Law360...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS