Breyer Urges High Court To Tackle Indefinite War Detention

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Justice Stephen Breyer on Monday urged his U.S. Supreme Court colleagues to consider whether the indefinite detention of alleged terrorists is legal, as the justices turned down a petition from a long-term Guantanamo Bay prisoner questioning the legitimacy of his imprisonment. Given the long-running nature and "other aspects" of the War on Terror, with no clear end-date in sight, the continued detention of "enemy combatants" needs to be reviewed by the high court, according to Justice Breyer, who claimed he would grant certiorari "in an appropriate case" to decide whether "Congress has authorized and the Constitution permits continued detention." He noted...

