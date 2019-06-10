Net Neutrality Advocates Push For FCC Reversal In Senate

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A group of Democratic U.S. senators on Tuesday plan to push their colleagues to pass a House bill that would restore Obama-era net neutrality regulations that were repealed by the Federal Communications Commission in 2017. The lawmakers' effort to pass The Save the Internet Act of 2019 will coincide with an online protest support by activists who support the House bill and want to quash a rival effort by other Democratic representatives to craft a net neutrality compromise with Senate Republicans. The efforts to push the House version through the Senate come one year after the effective date of the commission’s vote...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS