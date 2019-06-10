McDermott Adds Ex-Fox Rothschild Employer-Side Partner

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT) -- McDermott Will & Emery has added a former Fox Rothschild LLP employer-side attorney, with a focus on disputes caused by mobile and complex labor forces, as a partner to its employment practice group in Los Angeles, the firm announced Monday. Yesenia Gallegos, who helps companies defend against employee class actions and workplace disputes related to wage and hour issues, trade secrets, and non-compete matters, is a key addition to “an already formidable West Coast bench,” the firm said in a release. Michael Sheehan, global head of the firm’s employment practice group, lauded Gallegos’ ability to aid employers coping with the Golden...

