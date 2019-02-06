'Bait And Switch' Or 'Bailout?' Justices Take $12B ACA Row

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 9:37 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to scrutinize Congress’ refusal to authorize $12 billion in expected funding for an Affordable Care Act stabilization program aimed at encouraging sales by health insurance companies during the law’s first few years. In a brief order, the justices said they would contemplate whether Congress acted permissibly by blocking funding for the ACA’s so-called risk corridors program. A divided Federal Circuit upheld the funding denial for risk corridors, which lasted three years and was meant to cap financial losses for insurers that faced an unpredictable market when the ACA was new. Insurers subsequently filed three...

