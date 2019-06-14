Colo.’s New Oil And Gas Law Shifts Rulemaking Landscape

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 12:12 PM EDT) -- The 2019 Colorado legislative session took the state’s oil and gas-development opponents and proponents on a wild ride. On April 3, 2019, the Colorado Senate passed S.B. 19-181, which dramatically changes the regulation of oil and gas development in the state. The new governor signed it into law on April 16, 2019, and it became effective on that date. And although the legislative session recently ended, it looks like the ride will keep going — particularly in three important areas. First, in response to a recent Colorado Supreme Court opinion,[1] S.B. 19-181 changed the state’s Oil and Gas Conservation Act so...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS