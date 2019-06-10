NJ Gov. Fights Powerbroker's Bid To Block Tax Probe Report

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The public interest in the findings of a New Jersey task force’s investigation into tax incentives outweighs any harm that powerbroker George E. Norcross III and other companies seeking to block the report might experience, the state’s governor said Monday. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy impaneled a task force following a January state audit report concluding the state Economic Development Authority improperly awarded or overpaid about $190 million in tax credits while failing to oversee job creation and investment benchmarks. (AP) Norcross and several of his related entities’ claims that they will suffer irreparable harm if the task force’s initial findings are...

