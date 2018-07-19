Acadia Tries To Nix Investor Suit Over Drug Deaths

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Acadia Pharmaceuticals on Friday sought to dismiss a proposed class action accusing it of inflating its stock price by hiding safety risks connected to its medication for hallucinations and delusions, telling a California federal judge that a government investigation into reported patient deaths confirmed the treatment was safe. The company argued in a motion to dismiss the case that the investors pressing the action did not identify a single specific misstatement regarding Nuplazid, which treats symptoms associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis, or convincingly suggest Acadia knowingly deceived them. It further contended that a 2018 investigation conducted by the U.S. Food and...

