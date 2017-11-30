Conrail Can't Get Coverage For Bridge Work After Derailment

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Consolidated Rail Corp. fell short Monday in securing excess insurance coverage for replacing a drawbridge following a 2012 train derailment in Paulsboro, New Jersey, with a federal judge finding that some of the company's legal claims are time-barred and the work did not fall within certain policy provisions. U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler handed summary judgment wins to Hudson Specialty Insurance Co., Aspen Specialty Insurance Co. and Landmark American Insurance Co. in a Conrail suit against the insurers aiming to recoup part of the roughly $18.4 million the company spent on converting a "swing" bridge to a "vertical lift" bridge...

