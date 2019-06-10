Lockheed Gets $1.8B Deal For F-35 Upgrades

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Navy has awarded Lockheed Martin a more than $1.8 billion deal as part of an F-35 modernization effort known as Block 4 that is meant to keep up with evolving threats. Under the contract, Lockheed Martin Corp. will continue to design and develop F-35 Block 4 capabilities for the Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps and others, the Navy said on Friday. The work will be done in Fort Worth, Texas, and it's slated to be finished in August 2026. The deal bundles purchases for the Air Force at $732.5 million, the Navy at $371.5 million, the Marine...

