Corn Mill Co. Overpaid $9.3M For Mexico Business

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT) -- An Illinois corn mill products company has won $9.34 million in arbitration against a Mexican corn flour company it accused of inflating its worth in the run-up to its acquisition, it said in a motion to confirm the award. Bunge Milling Inc. said it overpaid for a subsidiary of Grupo Minsa, taking issue with the Mexican company’s calculation of its net operating assets and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Arbitrator Chris McClure of Crowe LLP in Chicago determined June 6 that Bunge was owed the final $9 million figure, according to the motion. Among his findings was that Grupo...

