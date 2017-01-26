Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pa. Eatery Wants Insurer's Car Crash Settlement Suit Tossed

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania restaurant has asked a federal court to dismiss an insurance company's bid to recoup part of a settlement to a passenger in a car crash allegedly caused by a drunk patron, saying it hasn't shown the eatery violated the state's liquor code and its settlement was voluntary.

Stone Mansion Restaurant Inc., a now-closed eatery near Pittsburgh, asked the court Friday to grant it summary judgment in Encompass Insurance Co.'s suit claiming it has the right to recover a contribution from the restaurant for the $600,000 the insurer paid to passenger Helen Hoey to settle her underlying litigation seeking damages...

Case Number

Court

Pennsylvania Western

Nature of Suit

P.I.: Other

Judge

Date Filed

January 26, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

