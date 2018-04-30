Foreign Proof Request OK'd In Hotel Co.'s $60M Award Row

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 10:47 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Monday asked the Netherlands and Luxembourg for help in securing evidence that the former indirect parent of a hotel management company is seeking to defend against litigation over a $60 million arbitral award. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews requested the judicial assistance in light of claims that information relating to hotel manager Woodman Maroc SARL’s shareholders in the countries would help former indirect parent company Starman Hotel Holdings LLC defend itself against hotel owner Compagnie des Grands Hôtels d’Afrique SA’s confirmation action. The suit centers on a 2015 award issued against Woodman for purportedly letting...

