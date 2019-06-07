Drivers Want Ford, Bosch Emissions Cases Consolidated

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Two Alabama drivers asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to consolidate six class actions accusing Ford of selling certain model pickup trucks with 6.7-liter “Power Stroke” diesel engines that do not meet daily driving emissions standards. Richard S. Byrd and Darryl Brown each have such lawsuits pending in different federal districts in Alabama and seek to have them added to four cases already consolidated in the Eastern District of Michigan, according to their brief filed Friday in support of the transfer of their cases. Byrd and Brown asked the panel to determine that the actions raise similar factual questions and...

