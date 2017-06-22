Consumers Ask To Combine Tribe-Linked Usury Suits

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 10:12 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of consumers asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Friday to combine eight lawsuits accusing Big Picture Loans LLC of taking advantage of the sovereign legal status granted to Native American tribes in order to charge unreasonably high interest rates on online loans. Big Picture is charging illegal triple-digit interest rates on loans targeting vulnerable consumers while attempting to avoid usury laws by affiliating itself with a tribe, the proposed class alleges. The consumers say the payday lender employed a "rent-a-tribe" scheme, in which the lender is trying to shield itself from state and federal law through tribal immunity. They also...

