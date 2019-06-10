House Panel Chair Unveils $733B Defense Bill For 2020

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The House Armed Services Committee chairman on Monday released details of his $733 billion version of the National Defense Authorization Act for 2020, setting up potential clashes over issues such as the overall size of the defense budget and the pending establishment of the U.S. Space Force. Ahead of a committee markup session Wednesday, Chairman Adam Smith, D-Wash., revealed broad details of his “chairman’s mark” for the fiscal year 2020 NDAA, the sweeping annual defense policy and budget bill, which will form the basis for his committee’s final version of the bill. In line with both the House Appropriations Committee’s...

