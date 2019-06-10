11th Circ. Upholds 30-Year Sentence In Sex-Trafficking Case

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday upheld the conviction and 30-year sentence of a man for a sex-trafficking plot in which he lured young women students from Kazakhstan to Florida through a government-sponsored work program, finding no errors in the trial court's handling of the case. In a published opinion, the appeals court rejected Jeffrey Cooper's arguments about the admission of several different pieces of evidence during his trial and said it also found the trial judge made appropriate decisions in shaping the jury instructions and applying a "vulnerable victim" enhancement during sentencing. The panel also rejected Cooper's bid for a reversal...

