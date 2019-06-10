Vitamin Shoppe Sells Toxic Male Supplement, Consumer Says

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 9:11 PM EDT) -- An Illinois man claims that New Jersey-based Vitamin Shoppe Industries Inc. makes a daily supplement for men containing harmful toxins such as arsenic that can cause bodily damage to those who take it, according to a lawsuit removed to Illinois federal court Monday. Consumer Harvey Mahler claims the nutritional supplement retailer has illegally misled customers about the ingredients in its "The Vitamin Shoppe One Daily Men's 50+" supplement. That concealment constitutes negligence as well as several breached warranties over a defective product for which the Vitamin Shoppe should face strict product liability, Mahler claims. The nutritional supplement retailer removed the suit to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS