Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Lender Can't Arbitrate Calif. Consumers' Loan Shark Suit

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 10:40 PM EDT) -- A San Diego federal judge ruled Monday that a national payday lender can't compel arbitration of a proposed class action accusing it of gouging California borrowers with high-cost loans, finding that a 2017 ruling by the state's highest court sinks the arbitration provision that the lender sought to enforce.

U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel said the arbitration provision cited by the Kansas-based Speedy Cash included language prohibiting the California borrowers behind the lawsuit from pursuing claims for public injunctive relief in any setting, a kind of waiver that was deemed unenforceable by the California Supreme Court in McGill v. Citibank...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Southern

Nature of Suit

Personal Property: Other

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

August 31, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®