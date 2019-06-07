DOL Hits Drying Co. With Suit Over Neglected ERISA Plans

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina-based industrial drying systems company essentially abandoned its health care and retirement plans when it stopped operating in 2016 in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, the U.S. Department of Labor has alleged in federal court. In its complaint Friday, the Labor Department accused M-E-C Company and its executives of flouting ERISA by not properly administering the employee benefits plans. Ultimately, the company and its executives breached their fiduciary duties and engaged in prohibited transactions under ERISA, the agency alleged. “When the company ceased operations in 2016, defendants failed to administer the retirement plan and have effectively...

