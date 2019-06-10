Sock Startup Bombas Inks $65K Deal Over Data Breach

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 10:29 PM EDT) -- Popular online sock startup Bombas will pay $65,000 and roll out new data security measures as part of a deal with the New York Attorney General's Office, whose investigation found the company waited three years to reveal a breach that affected nearly 40,000 customers. In a statement released June 6, New York Attorney General Letitia James said Bombas LLC discovered the breach in late 2014 but didn't completely fix it for several months, and then waited until May 2018 to notify the customers who’d had their names, addresses and credit card information potentially compromised. Roughly 3,000 of those customers were New Yorkers,...

