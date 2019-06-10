Traveler Images Exposed In Data Breach, US Customs Says

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Customs and Border Protection database of traveler photos collected at the border was breached after a cyberattack targeting a government subcontractor, officials said Monday. The photos, including both images of travelers and of their license plates, were exposed after the subcontractor transferred copies of them to its own network "in violation of CBP policies and without CBP's authorization or knowledge," the federal agency said. The agency said it learned of the "malicious cyberattack" on May 31. An initial investigation found that the subcontractor — who CBP did not name — "violated mandatory security and privacy protocols outlined in their contract," a CBP...

