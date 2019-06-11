DOD, Lockheed Bringing F-35 Costs Down In 'Historic' Deal

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The most common F-35 model will soon cost less than $80 million per aircraft, a year sooner than originally planned, under a roadmap announced by the Pentagon and Lockheed Martin as part of a massive $34 billion procurement deal for the fighter jet. The cost of the F-35A, the conventional runway-launched model that will make up the bulk of the U.S. Department of Defense's F-35 fleet, will drop below a key target of $80 million per jet in production lot 13, the DOD and Lockheed Martin Corp. — the F-35 program's prime contractor — jointly claimed Monday, as they announced a $34...

