4th Circ. Revives Defense Subcontract Dispute For 2nd Time

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 10:39 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Monday partially revived, for the second time, a dispute between L-3 Technologies and Serco Inc. over an alleged $80 million scheme to cut L-3 out of the loop on a U.S. Air Force subcontract, saying several of L-3's claims were incorrectly ruled untimely. Although a district court correctly found that Serco had not tortiously interfered in the business expectations stemming from its subcontract with L-3, it mistakenly ruled that L-3's conspiracy and fraud claims fell outside of relevant statutes of limitations, U.S. Circuit Judge Barbara M. Keenan, writing for a three-judge panel, said in a published decision....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS