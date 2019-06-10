Third Person Cops To $6.5M Navy Exchange Bribery Scheme

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A 45-year-old New York man is the latest to plead guilty to conspiracy charges for his part in a scheme in which prosecutors claim a Navy employee was bribed to purchase nearly $6.5 million in liquor through a Navy Exchange for later resale, skirting taxes and restrictions in the process. Edwin D. Fragoso entered his plea Friday in New York federal court, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. His sentencing is set for December, the DOJ said a statement issued that day. Fragoso, who isn't officially connected to the Navy, admitted to paying a Mitchel Field Navy Exchange supervisor $95,000...

