High Court Leaves Gov't With Few Patent Challenge Options

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 8:17 PM EDT) -- The federal government has limited options for challenging patents following Monday's U.S. Supreme Court decision barring it from seeking America Invents Act reviews, and it may face long odds of successfully using another procedure or getting Congress to undo the ruling, attorneys say. The U.S. Supreme Court held that the government can't challenge patents through America Invents Act reviews. (AP) The AIA states that proceedings like inter partes review can be initiated by a "person," and in a 6-3 decision involving the U.S. Postal Service, the justices held that in passing the law, Congress did not make clear that it intended...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS