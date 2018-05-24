Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

High Court Leaves Gov't With Few Patent Challenge Options

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 8:17 PM EDT) -- The federal government has limited options for challenging patents following Monday's U.S. Supreme Court decision barring it from seeking America Invents Act reviews, and it may face long odds of successfully using another procedure or getting Congress to undo the ruling, attorneys say.

The U.S. Supreme Court held that the government can't challenge patents through America Invents Act reviews. (AP) The AIA states that proceedings like inter partes review can be initiated by a "person," and in a 6-3 decision involving the U.S. Postal Service, the justices held that in passing the law, Congress did not make clear that it intended...

Supreme Court

May 24, 2018

