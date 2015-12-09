Wegmans, Krasdale Unhook StarKist In Tuna Price-Fix MDL

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Wegmans Food Markets Inc. and Krasdale Foods Inc. have come to terms that will allow StarKist Co. to further untangle itself from multidistrict litigation accusing it of conspiring with its rivals to hike up the price of canned tuna, according to filings in California federal court Monday. The grocery companies asked the court to approve their agreements to drop the claims, without mentioning what, if any, terms they reached with the tuna company. The grocers' deals are the latest in a string of settlements in the sprawling multidistrict litigation targeting the "big three" U.S. tuna companies — StarKist, Bumble Bee Foods...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS