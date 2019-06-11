Teva's $85M Opioid Settlement Denied Court Approval

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 4:58 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma judge has sent a proposed $85 million settlement between the state and opioid maker Teva Pharmaceuticals back for more work, ordering attorneys on the deal to show how it will conform to a new law governing how state-involved settlements are paid before it will be approved. Cleveland County Judge Thad Balkman on Monday declined to approve the proposed settlement, directing the attorneys to file more paperwork to clarify how the distribution of funds will comply with a law enacted after Purdue Pharmaceuticals' settlement in the same case, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma attorney general told Law360 on Tuesday....

